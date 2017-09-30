Call for young authors to enter short story competition

Budding Ernest Hemingways and Roald Dahls are being invited to put pen to paper for a short story competition.

Open to nine-18 year-olds, the Bury St Edmunds Literature Festival short story competition is calling for original short stories of 200-500 words.

Stories can be any genre and told in any person, and will be judged by a panel chaired by local author and academic Michael Apichella.

The winning authors will have their short stories published in the Bury Free Press and receive a £30 Waterstones token, small cash prize and engraved trophy. Runners-up will receive £10 Waterstones tokens.

There are two age categories – nine-12 and 13-18 – with one winner and two runners up in each. None of the judges will know the authors’ names until the winners have been selected.

The closing date for entries is October 9, with a prize-giving planned for October 20.

Youngsters interested in taking part should email burylitfestshortstory@gmail.com for an application form.