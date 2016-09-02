Call for firms to help finish new Scout hut in Horringer

Local businesses are being urged to provide support to help achieve the long-awaited completion of the 1st Horringer Scout Group’s new eco-friendly meeting venue.

The new timber framed hut is located beside the old decaying one on a field next to St Leonard’s Church. But, despite fund-raising starting in 2010 and construction commencing two years ago, it is still only partially complete.

The new 1st Horringer Scout Group hut

So far, working on an entirely voluntary basis, build coordinator Nick Berry and fund-raiser Mark Hill have raised an impressive £70,000 towards construction, but a final £15,000 is needed to get the project finished and the building open for use.

The pair have consulted conservation officers on building advice and planning approval, gained permissions from land owner the National Trust and submitted funding applications to Tesco and Asda but are also hoping to attract support from private businesses.

Emmerson Critchley, who owns a specialist build firm which is providing manpower and materials for the project, said: “We’re delighted to be able to lend support to such a worthwhile and community-spirited initiative that also exemplifies sustainability and champions traditional building techniques. My team and I wholeheartedly believe in this project and feel privileged to be part of it. We would encourage other local businesses to lend a hand too.”

Mr Hill said: “Support in the form of donating time, resources, materials or funds would be most welcome. In particular, we are very keen to enlist the support of local electrical contractors as we particularly need help on that front to complete the hut.”

As well as providing a meeting venue for scout, brownie and guide groups, the new hut will provide facilities to enable the field it is in to be used for camping activities and, it is hoped, will also serve as a resource for local community clubs and events.

Email mark.hill@me.com or call 07966 381758.