Buxhall man is jailed after attacking and restraining woman with learning difficulties

A man from Buxhall has been jailed after admitting two offences involving a woman with learning difficulties.

Robbie Thurston, 52, of Mill Road, on Tuesday appeared at Ipswich Crown Court via a video link from prison.

The court heard that Thurston had beaten and restrained the woman with such force that she suffered a dislocated shoulder.

Prosecuting, Andrew Thompson said that at a property in Woodbridge last November, Thurston struck his victim on the shoulders, dragged her to the ground and pushed her which resulted in the woman striking her head on a kitchen sink.

Thurston refused to let her leave and she later told police that he held her down on a bed for what seemed to be several hours.

An examination by a doctor showed that the woman suffered bruising to her upper body, arms and throat, swelling to her head, broken fingers and a dislocated shoulder.

When interviewed, Thurston denied attacking the woman but at a hearing last week, he pleaded guilty to false imprisonment and assault causing grievous bodily harm. Thurston, who in 1991 was jailed for nine years for rape, was sentenced to 40 months imprisonment for his latest offences.

Matthew McNiff, in mitigation, said: “He is sorry for what happened.”

Thurston received a restraining order which prohibits him from having any contact with the victim.