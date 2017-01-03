Buxhall man charged with five offences

A 52-year-old man from Buxhall has appeared at Ipswich Crown Court charged with five offences.

Robbie Thurston, of Mill Road, pleaded not guilty to two offences of rape, one of assault causing grievous bodily harm, one of false imprisonment and one of breaching notification requirements.

Judge Rupert Overbury told Thurston he would be required to make a further preliminary hearing appearance at the same court on Friday.