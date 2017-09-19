Businessman encourages companies to speak out about impact of A14 delays

A businessman has spoken about the impact of delays and congestion along the A14 as part of a campaign to secure Government funding to address the issue.

Matt Moss, commercial director at Poundfield Products, in Creeting St Peter, near Stowmarket, says they are caught ‘right in the middle of the A14’s pinch points’.

He said: “Every delay for our lorries getting onto and off the A14 means lost time and increased costs for us.”

Poundfield, a precast concrete manufacturer, is keeping a ‘delay diary’ to show how the A14 costs the company in any given week and Mr Moss is calling on other businesses to do the same for the No More A14 Delays in Suffolk campaign.

It aims to secure Government investment for seven pinch points, which include junctions 43 and 44 in Bury St Edmunds.

On Friday, the campaign’s strategy board held a meeting, chaired by Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill, with Highways England and the Department for Transport to explain the impact of delays on businesses.

Held at Suffolk Chamber of Commerce’s Ipswich office, it also brought together business and council representatives.

The strategy board has submitted a business case on why the pinch points need to be included in the second Roads Investment Strategy, from 2020 to 2025, to attract £850 million.

It says the investment would contribute to a ‘massive increase in key economic indicators’ with 7,000 new jobs and an average of 13 minutes a day saved in travel time.

Companies and residents affected by the A14’s pinch points are encouraged to share their experiences at www.twitter.com/NoA14DelaysSfk or email news@suffolkchamber.co.uk