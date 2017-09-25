Businesses encouraged to fly the flag of St Edmund

The man behind the popular ‘We Love Bury St Edmunds!’ Facebook group is encouraging businesses in the town to fly the flag of St Edmund.

James Sheen wants businesses to display the flag from November 17 to 20 as part of a celebration of St Edmund’s Day.

With the support of Our Bury St Edmunds, the Bury Free Press is offering businesses which display the flag or bunting the chance to feature in a list of those taking part for just £10.

If the business wishes to run an offer over the weekend such as buy one get one free, the Bury Free Press will enhance the listing at no extra cost.

St Edmund’s Day is on Monday, November 20 and there will be a series of activities over the weekend (November 17 to 19), which James has dubbed the ‘Cult of St Edmund’.

He said: “The town hasn’t celebrated (St Edmund’s Day) as a whole town before.

“This will bring the town together and it will amuse, educate, excite and inform.

“This is our special weekend and we must recognise it.”

During the weekend, Denny Bros will host the Crafty Foxes for a St Edmund themed children’s creative drop-in to make a wolf key ring and a crown charm on the Saturday afternoon.

Moyse’s Hall is taking part in the national Takeover Day, spearheaded by Kids in Museums, on the Friday which will have a St Edmund theme.

There will be family tours of the museum with a St Edmund and beyond theme on the Saturday.

On the Sunday, the museum will host a talk by historian Francis Young titled ‘How Edmund Became England’s Patron Saint’.

A parade will be held on the Sunday afternoon and there will be a treasure hunt trail during the weekend.

Flags can be bought from Court News, in Glastonbury Road, as well as www.welovebse.com/shop or www.billbulstrode.co.uk.

Anyone who would like to take up the Bury Free Press offer should email James at welovebse@gmail.com

He is also appealing for sponsorship for the treasure hunt trail.

St Edmund died fighting Vikings in Thetford in 869, drawing them away from battle before he was tied to a tree, shot with arrows and beheaded. He was the first patron saint of England until 1348.