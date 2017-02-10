Wombles’ new beer with Greene King

Suffolk-based brewer Greene King has partnered with London’s Wimbledon Brewery for the first time to brew a new cask beer.

The beer is part of Greene King’s on-going collaboration with regional breweries, now in its third year, and is the brewer’s first collaborative ale of 2017.

Greene King and Wimbledon brewers have worked together to create Windmill Pale, a 3.7 per cent oatmeal pale ale, brewed in celebration of the 200th anniversary of the windmill on Wimbledon Common, home of the Wombles, near the Wimbledon Brewery.

Greene King’s collaboration project sees brewers come together to experiment with ingredients and craft limited edition cask beers.

The beers become part of Greene King’s annual seasonal cask ale calendar, which is available to pubs across Britain, and Windmill Pale is available until March.

Greene King brewer, Ross O’Hara welcomed Wimbledon brewer, Charlie Long to the Westgate Brewery in Bury St Edmunds in late December 2016 to start the brewing process for Windmill Pale, created using fine English malted barley, malted oats and classic English hops, including the Bramling Cross variety.

Greene King will collaborate with further breweries throughout 2017.

George Johnston, brewing and brands marketing director at Greene King, said: “Our collaborative beers have proven popular with publicans and pub goers since this project began to bring together industry expertise and support brewing innovation.”

Greene King has also announced record trading over Christmas and further sales of pubs.

It says like for like sales over Christmas were up 4.5 per cent with record sales on Christmas day of £7.4 million, which was six per cent up.

Its Pub Partners’ income for the first 40 weeks of the financial year was up 3.5 per cent but the brewer says that it has sold 59 pubs for about £35 million in that time and hopes to sell another 50 to 60 this year for £30 to £40 million.