Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing opens its first shop in Bury St Edmunds offering quality British-made shirts

A new shop has opened in St John’s Street selling locally produced top quality shirts

Businessman Paul Brown set up Wolf In Sheep’s Clothing in 2009, launching his first luxury shirt collection in 2010.

Deputy Mayor of St Edmundsbury Terry Clements opens Wolf in Sheep's Clothing in St John Street, Bury St Edmunds

Originally shirts were produced in Italy but since 2012 they have been made in Brandon at Paul’s workshop.

As demand grew Paul needed a retail outlet suitable for his bespoke designs and looked at Burnham Market, Holt and Bury St Edmunds.

He has now moved into the former Casa del Mar premises in St John’s Street as his business expands into shirts for ladies and children as well as ladies Ventile trench coats and boxer shorts.

Using pure Egyptian cotton Paul’s designs also feature a signature British made ribbon in the collar of each shirt.

The Made in England label shows the shirts are designed and produced locally with just the materials being imported.

Paul, 28, who graduated in economics from Durham, set up the business after finding it difficult to find good quality shirts that would fit his shape and last.

The shirts feature pastel colours with mainly stripe and check designs.

He said: “It was a leap of faith to bring production back from Italy and we’re hoping with our shop we will grow and grow.”

More information about the products can be found on wolf in sheep’s clothing