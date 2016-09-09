West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust to become a centre for global digital exellence

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust is set to become a centre for global digital excellence after successfully bidding for a share of £100 million of NHS England funding.

The Trust, which could be awarded up to £10 million, has been identified as one of the country’s 26 most digitally advanced trusts, following the introduction of its ‘e-Care’, electronic patient record system, earlier this year.

Jo Churchill, MP, said: “This announcement is terrific news for the Trust and for West Suffolk Hospital in my Bury St Edmunds constituency.

“As a firm advocate for the use of data to enhance the provision of care, I am particularly thrilled the recognition for digital health advancement has come from within my own constituency.

“Having spoken to Stephen Dunn, chief executive of West Suffolk Hospital, we agreed that this funding, and the closer integration of technologies into our healthcare system, will deliver real benefit to clinicians and, above all, to patients.

“This is a truly unique and exciting opportunity to transform healthcare not only in Suffolk, but across the country.”

Funding will be invested in accelerating development of the ‘e-Care’ system and fully integrating it with systems used by GPs, other hospitals, care providers and social services.

It will also be used to develop a secure patient portal to give patients access to their personal health records, including viewing their test results and communicating with their doctor.

Matthew Hancock, MP, said: “I warmly welcome the funding that the West Suffolk NHS Trust has received which will help to advance the use of digital data for healthcare in this country.

“Being able to share information between patients, hospitals and doctors will improve customer satisfaction and efficiencies within the NHS.

“This is fantastic news for the communities that are served by the West Suffolk NHS Trust, providing benefits to all those involved.”

West Suffolk share its learning with other organisations from across the UK with the aim of helping the wider NHS to move faster to improve information technology for the benefit of patients and staff.

Dermot O’Riordan, chief clinical information officer and consultant surgeon at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are delighted to have received this funding from NHS England in recognition of the technological advances we have made.

“We are genuinely excited by the opportunities it presents and believe that we can achieve ground breaking innovations in patient care.”