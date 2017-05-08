Warren Services of Thetford announce management board changes as founder and chairman steps aside

Richard Bridgman, founder and chairman of engineering firm Warren Services in Thetford, is stepping down as chairman to make way for his son Will Bridgman.

Richard, who is a champion of engineering training for young people, will continue his connection with the company remaining on its board of directors and continuing to promote the importance of engineering.

Will is curently managing director of the firm which made the headlines by manufacturing the 20-metre high robotic man for a world tour by Take That.

General Manager and director Clive Poyner who has been instrumental in growing the company in the past 10 years becomes MD.

Richard founded Warren Services with his wife Sharon in 1990 and will continue to develop new business but have more time to focus on developing new talent in engineering locally and nationally.

He was chairman of skills council SEMTA East of England for many years and is a regional advisory board member of the manufacturers’ organisation EEF. He is also on the local LEP Skills Board and works closely with West Suffolk College.

In 2014 he was recognised as one of the UK’s 100 most inspirational manufacturing industry leaders by The Manufacturer magazine and in 2015 became an honorary fellow of the University of Suffolk. In each case he focuses on improving training standards and providing young people with career opportunities.

He said: “I have been devoted to growing Warren Services for 27 years and to developing the engineering skills training industry for almost as long. It is time to hand the reins on to Will and Clive, where the comnpany wants to grow, exploit new markets and adopt more of the new digital technology that manufacturers now have access to. I know they will do a great job.”

Richard will continue to promote the importance of engineering to the economy.

Several exciting projects at the two-site business is the manufacture of ready to fit balconies for luxury apartments in and around London, automated foldable buildings and complex theatre projects nationally and internationally. The company also builds animatronic dinosaurs.