University boss tells Suffolk business leaders they must help guide students’ learning

The vice-chancellor of the UK’s newest university has told Suffolk business leaders of their vital role in shaping the institution’s future direction.

Richard Lister, vice-chancellor of the University of Suffolk, told 70 business veterans at a Suffolk Chamber of Commerce lunch at Finborough Hall, in Great Finborough, that his goal was to establish a community impact university.

He said its work would be based on delivering what local communities – including the business community – needed to make people’s lives better and more prosperous.

He said: “We’re starting in some regards with a blank sheet of paper and I’m asking businesses to help me in designing our courses by identifying the kinds of people they will need to recruit in 10 years’ time.”

Sarah Howard, chamber president, said: “We fully support any initiatives which better integrate the worlds of education and work and which seek to deliver the highly skilled employees of the future that our members will need to carry on delivering great products and services.”