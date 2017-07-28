Treatt worker notches up 40 years with Bury St Edmunds firm

A man who has worked for 40 years at Bury St Edmunds company Treatt discovered more than a job for life when he joined the company aged 19.

Steve Coombes joined the fragrance and ingredients firm in 1977 as a shipping clerk after moving to Bury St Edmunds from London.

He left school at 15 and discovered a taste for shipping in his first job working as a junior clerk delivering documents to shipping lines in and around London.

Since joining Treatt he has worked in shipping covering imports and exports and is now customer liaison officer in shipping at the Northern Way business.

Steve also met his wife Sue at the company. She joined the accounts department in 1983 and met Steve while playing table tennis in the canteen at lunchtime. Treatt then had its own table tennis team in the Bury league.

The couple married at Great Barton Church in 1985 after a whirlwind romance and have a son Adam. They continue to enjoy table tennis with their son. They are also keen football supporters, Steve is a QPR fan and Sue supports Ipswich Town.

Steve said: “I was asked by my old company in London to go back to work for them and as I was finding it difficult settling into a new area I did consider it. However in the end I stayed put and I’m very glad I did. It’s a great place to work.”

Daemmon Reeve, group CEO, said: “Today it’s quite extraordinary to have been working in the same organisation for 40 years. It shows loyalty and a strong sense of belonging and it makes me very proud to hear how much Steve enjoys working here.”