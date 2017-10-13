Three businesses combine their talents under one roof

Three like-minded businesses have joined together to bring a home furnishing and gift offer under one roof.

And on Wednesday, Lottie’s Emporium opened its doors at Stanton.

The barn, in Bardwell Road next to the car wash on the A143, now offers all you need to make your home that special place.

Set up by Karen Funston, of Lottie Loves, Madge and Geoff Tabbron, as Wallis Wells, and Alicia Clarke, of Mrs Clarke’s General Store, there is a host of home furnishings on offer.

Lottie’s offer is bespoke soft furnishings, upholstery and upcycled furniture. Wallis Wells, formerly Imagine Home Interiors, from Finbow’s Yard, Stowmarket, provides period and antique lighting, home accessories, mirrors and rugs while Mrs Clarke sells her newly launched Howie & Bo chalk paint, gifts and cards. The team also provides helpful interior design advice.

Madge and Geoff, from Stanton, ran Exning Antiques, in Newmarket, for several years, while Alicia, from Wortham, marketed beauty products on QVC, the TV shopping channel.

Karen, who lives at Hepworth, met her colleagues when she staged sales events at her home to market some of her products. The team got on so well they decided to go in together.

She said: “We just get on so well and all offer different things so we thought it would all work together. Madge and Geoff have years of experience, I wanted to expand and Alicia was looking for a new direction. Everything complements everyone else so well.”

The Emporium, named after Karen’s five-year-old neice, opens Tuesdays to Saturdays 10am to 5pm.