Thetford nail salon owner wins two top awards

Hazel Dixon from Thetford who began her nail business 10 years ago has just scooped two awards in the Scratch Stars Awards.

Hazel, who runs a salon Purely Nailz in the Market PLace and a training school at Charles Burrell Way, was named Mixed Media Artist of the Year and Ultimate Nail Stylist of the Year at the awards. She runs six other training schools in the UK.

Hazel who began her nail career using a small table at her home in Thetford has expanded her business and expertise and also imports specialised gel products from Canada to sell to specialist nail technicians.

She said: “I love what I do and am passionate about the industry.

”As a single mum of three I had to get on my feet and make it work and I would say to anyone out there - anyone can do it if they want to.”

As well as the most recent awards Hazel has also won awards in Las Vegas and the international|Nailympia in London.