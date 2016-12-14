The Woolpit company which is aiming to take its complementary care into the community by transforming a horsebox

A complementary therapy business has come up with a novel way of getting their services out to more people.

Woolpit Complementary aims to convert a horsebox ino a mobile treatment room using crowd funding.

They need to raise £2,500 by Monday midday and will use £2,000 to transform the horse box with £500 being donated to St Nicholas Hospice Care.

The Horsebox to Healthbox project will be taken out to people who struggle to travel independently or who have limited access to public transport.

It will also be offered to clubs and sporting groups which do not benefit from existing facilities.

The idea is that of Michaela and Emma Harvey Lawrence who set up the business and any excess funds remaining after the refit will go to the hospice.

Emma. partner general manager at Woolpit Complementary, said: “The decision to support St Nicholas Hospice Care was an easy one for us as it is a great local cause and as a local business we are dedicated to supporting our local community through increasing awareness of preventative healthcare methods.

“The horsebox will also enable us to reach more people, not only in terms of the services they will be able to receive but to help ensure that there is the right information available to patients and clients with regard to charities and organisations in the area that can support them.”