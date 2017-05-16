The Bull Inn at Barton Mills marks 10 years under its committed team

The team who have transformed The Bull Inn at Barton Mills are celebrating 10 years in business and consistent AA rosette standards for their food offer.

Cheryl Hickman and Wayne Starling took over the business on May 16 2007 and determination and hard grit has helped them survive the recession which closed hundreds of pubs and the smoking ban which challenged many.

Long days and nights, seven days a week, began to take their toll but they were joined by Cheryl’s sister Sonia, enabling Cheryl and Wayne to enjoy some time off.

The Inn has maintained its AA rosette for eight years and has been voted the Funkiest Inn in the UK.

Cheryl said: “We had a strong vision of what we wanted The Bull to be and we have stayed true to that vision through both tough and easy times.”