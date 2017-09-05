Taylor Wimpey recognises its best site managers in the east

House builder Taylor Wimpey has had eight of its site managers in East Anglia recognised in the NHBC’s Pride in the Job Quality Award.

Among these are Nicos Charalambous, site manager at Kingswood Place, Elmswell, Shaun Taylor from Lark Grange, Bury St Edmun ds and Dale Smith from Northfield View, Stowmarket.

The eight outstanding site managers place Taylor Wimpey East Anglia as the top housebuilder to receive the highest number of quality awards from the National House Building Council across the UK.

The awards recognise high standards which are maintained by managers,