Suffolk MP digests the voice of business over dinner

About 20 senior Suffolk businesspeople took full advantage of a business dinner to get to the heart of key issues by quizzing a local MP.

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock, the minister for digital and culture, was guest at the dinner hosted by Suffolk Chamber of Commerce at the Packhorse Inn in Moulton.

Mr Hancock spoke on the government’s support for the business community before tackling questions on topics such as Brexit, the urgent need for superfast broadband to be rolled out to all businesses, the rail franchise in west Suffolk and the impact of councils keeping all additional business rates collected.

John Dugmore, chamber chief executive, said: “These events give members the inside track on government thinking.”

Mr Hancock said: “Such events allow us to bridge the gap and build communications between business and government.”