StEPS breakfast meeting at The Apex will help children and young people with donated gifts for Bury’s Womens’ Refuge

The next StEPS breafast is on December 7 at The Apex and attendees are invited to bring along a gift for a child.

These will help Bury’s Women’s Refuge and people attending are asked to consider gifts, not only for young children but also for older children, possibly giftcards that would appeal to teenagers. The guest speaker is a surprise.

The St Edmundsbury Professional Society holds monthly breakfast meetings which are organised by legal firm Ashton KCJ.

The December event costs £19 plus VAT and doors open at 8am.

To book a place at the breakfast go to StEPS breakfast