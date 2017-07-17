Search

Staff from Ridgeons Forest Prodcuts, Herringswell are awarded Level 4 certificates

Terry Scrtipps, Christopher Wait and Martin P{eacock from Ridgeons Forest Products receive their Level 4 certificates in Wood Science & Timber Technology. Pictured with them are John Park, chairman of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining and Jim Coulson, director of TFT Woodexperts Ltd

Terry Scrtipps, Christopher Wait and Martin P{eacock from Ridgeons Forest Products receive their Level 4 certificates in Wood Science & Timber Technology. Pictured with them are John Park, chairman of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining and Jim Coulson, director of TFT Woodexperts Ltd

0
Have your say

Three employees of Ridgeons Forest Products at Herringswell have been presented with their Level 4 certificates in Wood Science & Timber Technology.

Martin Peacock, Terry Scripps and Chris Wait passed their modules and final exam, Martin with distinction and Chris with a merit.

The certificates were presented at an awards ceremony held by TFT Woodexperts at the headquarters of The Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining.

Stephen Wait, Ridgeons Forest Products general manager, said: “This is an outstanding achievement for Martin, Terry and Chris who have worked very hard over the last year and a half to pass their modules and final exam.

“It was fantastic for them to be presented their certificates in front of their peers and key figures from the timber trade community. I know all three of them have a bright future ahead.”