Social enterprise Scoots Hire gains new van to help more people get to work

A social enterprise which enables people to travel to work or education using affordable moped hire can now expand its offer.

Scoots Hire has just purchased a third van which will enable it to expand its help to up to 600 people across Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire at any one time.

It already helps people in Bury St Edmunds, Stowmarket, Mildenhall and Newmarket.

Scoots HIre based in Dereham offers moped hire for as little as £2.68 a day and this includes fully comprehensive insurance, road tax, routine servicing and 24-hour breakdown cover.

Vehicles are delivered directly to people and full training is provided close to their home.

James Cogman, head of fleet operations for Scoots Hire, said: “The additional van will improve our customer service times, allow for faster deliveries and will increase our capacity to service up to 600 people at any one time.

“We are delighted to add another Mercedes vehicle to our fleet.”

James Russell, van sales director for Orwell Vans, said: “It is great to be working with an organisation which puts great emphasis on driver safety and fuel economy and we wish them every success with this venture.”