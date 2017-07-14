Site engineer retires from Norish in Bury St Edmunds after 44 years

When Neville Fayers went to work at a cold storage company it was just a two week temporary job. Now some 44 years later Neville has retired after years of loyal service.

As site engineer during his time he often found himself called out at all hours if problems arose and was always on site to check everything was working on Christmas Day and other holidays.

To recognise his service bosses at Norish, cold storeage company in Northern Way, Bury St Edmunds, presented him with a £500 holiday voucher and certificate and took Neville and his wife Trish to lunch at The Angel in Bury.

Chief engineer, Stuart Lloyd, said: “He has been a dedicated and top quality engineer for us. Neville has been very resourceful and done a lot of really good work at the site.”

Neville, 67, who lives in Rattlesden, went to work at Peter Ashley Bacon Ltd in 1973 when the company placed large sides of meat into storage, much of it imported from Poland.

It is now one of the multi-temperature cold storage facilities for international firm Norish.

He said: “It was just a two week job handling the meat from the lorries as I was working at the sugar beet factory at the time but I never went back.”

He worked on vehicle maintenance and then trained in the refrigeration section, going into work on Christmas Day and Boxing Day mornings to check the plant was operating properly.

In retirement he will work on his garden and fish with his eldest grandson.