Ribbon cutting for two new look businesses in Bury St Edmunds

Two businesses in Bury St Edmunds have enjoyed official openings and a new lease of life.

The former fish and chip shop in Risbygate Street has now been trading as a new look Turkish restaurant and last Thursday The Sheesh was offcially opened by St Edmundsbury Mayor Cllr Julia Wakelam.

Official Opening of the Furniture Market in Brentgrovel Street, Bury by Mayor Julia Wakelam

Owner Abdullah Goteke has moved his family enterprise on to create a restaurant offering traditional Turkish cuisine for up to 68 diners.

Mr Goteke, whose family business has operated in Risbygate Street for 10 years, said: “My chef’s specialities will be traditionally barbecued food over a charcoal grill. This is an ambition I’ve had for some time and the time was right to move on from the fish and chip shop that had been run successfully by family members previously. I’m looking forward to welcoming old and new custoners.”

Mark Cordell, chief executive of Ourburystedmunds, the town’s business improvement district, said: “This is a great addition to the Ourburystedmunds dining offer adding to the eclectic mix of independent businesses in Risbygate Street.”

Meanwhile the former Mill House Fabrics premises in Brentgovel STreet has become home to Furniture Market, which offers opportunities for small businesses to trade in furniture, antiques and collectables.

Lindsay Foreman and Dominic Everitt opened the new business on Saturday having moved from Station Hill to make way for redevelopment.

The owners of the furniture and antoques business are also offering other small businesses rental space to sell similar items.

Lindsay said: “We want to offer a mix of all types of furniture and collectibles from modern to vintge or retro and our stallholders will also cater for the current trend of shabby chic and painted furnitures. There’ll also be items such as glasswarem, china and curios. “We very much look forward to being in the town centre.”

Cllr Wakelam also officially opened the business.