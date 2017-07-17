Project director for Suffolk Park business development is announced

Simon Wilson has joined Jaynic Properties as project director for the 114-acre Suffolk Park development.

Mr Wilson was previously a senior development manager at Kier Property.

Nic Rumsey, managing director at Jaynic, said that the appointment provided ‘a depth and breadth of knowledge and expertise to Jaynic’s offer.”

Mr Wilson described Suffolk Park as an ‘outstanding commercial development opportunity’.

The opening of the Eastern Relief Road would open up the site providing direct links to the ajacent A14, particularly for logistics operators, enabling the business park to act as a logistics hub between Felixstowe and the M11.

The Enterprise Zone across some 35 acres would also allow occupiers to grow their businesses in a competitive environment with the commitment by Treatt to build its new UK and European headquarters there proving that the business park could attract the best of occupiers.