Poundfield Products nets contract hat trick as it supplies blocks to shield nuclear waste at Sizewell A

A Creeting St Peter company which makes precast concrete has won a contract to supply specialist blocks to shield waste from the Sizewell A nuclear power station currently being decommissioned.

Poundfield Products Ltd will be supplying Alfablocs - a patented retaining wall product - to IC Corcoran who are undertaking the decommissioning.

The Alfablocs will be used as a shield wall surrounding the active waste building in order to reduce ‘shine’ or radiation.

Poundfield already has two contracts to supply Alfablocs to Hinckley Point C nuclear power station currently under construction.

Matt Moss, commercial director at Poundfield said: “To win contracts of this scale meant we had to have every part of our production process just right. We have proven we are fit for the particularly high standards required of any nuclear-related contract and that we have the right commercial relationships in place in each of the respective supply chains.

“Poundfield is a growing company with a very strong presence in delivering great products and solutions to the sea defence, waste and agricultural sectors. These three nuclear wins mean that we have an increasingly diverse and successful business model.”