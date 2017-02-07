Pakenham Fox wins Pub of the Month award from West Suffolk & Borders CAMRA

A village pub which was re-opened last August has been named Pub of the Month by the West Suffolk & Borders Campaign for Real Ale.

The Pakenham Fox was acquired by Nick McIlwraith, who has lived in the village for 33 years. It had been closed since November 2011.

Nick and his sister Sheila run the business which has received good local support and which offers a range of real ales.

Of winning the award, Nick said: “I am delighted to have won this award, it was such a wonderful surprise to receive it and great to have the recognition too.”