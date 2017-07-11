Paddy & Scott’s from Bury St Edmunds links up with Kenyan coffee farmer to promote ethical coffee trading

Independent coffee merchants Paddy & Scott’s, which has a shop in Abbeygate Street, Bury St Edmunds, has set up a joint venture with a Kenyan coffee farmer to drive forward the company’s ethical trading stance.

The business, which began in 2007, now has three shops in Bury, Hadleigh and Framlingham, has established a partnership with farmer George Muchomba to grow, farm and supply his unique coffee to the UK.

The community driven venture has been under development for the past 12 months with Paddy & Scott’s founder and CEO Scott Russell providing hands-on management and support.

He said: “Our mission was to really be involved with the local community and redress the shameful way coffee farmers are paid so very little for their harvest.

“Sustainability and protection of our environment is important, so too are the communities that rely on the coffee plantations for their existence. We care passionately about these things and want to behave responsibly.”

Working with the Muchomba family, advisors, a specialist farm management team and agronomists Paddy & Scott’s helped shape the Kenyan coffee farm into a more commercial operations.

The business has also supported the development of The Meru Community Farm Project and Field Training School to help surrounding farms benefit from the project.

Muchomba Farm now has more than 6,000 coffee trees producing some 0.5tonnes of green coffee each year and the company is also launching a coffee tree ownership programme where customers can experience the harvest and enjoy coffee delivered to their door from their own tree.

Scott added: “With updates on production throughout the year, ownership will also help support the Meru farming community welfare.”

The business also has concessions at Culford School, Tothill Service Station, Stowmarket, Javelin, Sudbury and Poole, Dorset.