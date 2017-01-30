Newmarket to host successful business event with Two Counties Exhibition at Rowley Mile Racecourse

A key business event of the year will be staged in Newmarket in March with the Two Counties Exhibition.

What is seen as Newmarket’s biggest business to business event is being held at the Millennium Grandstand at Rowley Mile Racecourse on Wednesday March 15.

Already more than 70 businesses are signed up to take part at the event which enables a wide range of businesses to come together.

This platform enables up to 100 local companies to showcase their products and services to a business audience from across Cambridgeshire and Suffolk.

Companies who have already signed up include the Excell Group, Whiting and Partners, Fred Olsen Travel, Prospect Research, Willmott Dixon Construction and Milton Executive Cars.

Businesses which are members of the chambers can book a stand from £100 plus VAT. Non members £160 plus VAT.

The day, which runs between 11am and 3pm, also includes two free speed networking sessions.

There is also a seminar with a guest speaker, to be announce. This is a bookable event.

The exhibition is being organised by Cambridgeshitre Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Suffolk Chamber of Commerce and West Suffolk Councils.

Amanda Ankin, head of chamber services at Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, said: “The Two Counties Exhibition is an important opportunity for local firms to showcase what they do and we are once again pleased to be partners in delivering the event.”

Matthew Darroch-Thompson, chairman of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce in Newmarket & District, said: “This is quite simply a key business event of the year. I’d encourage as many local companies to exhibit there or come along to network and see just how diverse and vibrant our business community has become in recent years.”

To book a place call Jenni Misseldine on 01223 209810 or email j.misseldine @cambscci.co.uk