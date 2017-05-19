New face to face dating agency launches in Bury St Edmunds

A woman who is training to marry couples is setting up her own business which could get wedding bells chiming.

Fi Thompson from Bury St Edmunds is setting up Soulmate Suppers which will enable people to meet others face to face in a relaxed and romantic setting.

Fi and Casa Del Mar are holding their first supper on May 24 for singletons in their 40s. The evening which includes a five-course supper will involve men moving clockwise after each course and so meeting several potential friends or partners.

Fi, 55, of Eastgate Street, is currently training to be a celebrant with the Norfolk Registrar Service.

She says that Soulmate Suppers avoids what can sometimes be an impersonal experience of online dating or the frenzy of speed dating.

At the end of the evening people can fill in a questionnaire to provide feedback on their experience and say whether they wish to meet anyone again as a friend or potential partner. Different age ranges will also be catered for.

Fi helped a friend set up a similar dating organisation in Norfolk and decided to set one up in Suffolk. She said: “The atmosphere at Casa Del Mar is nice and cosy and relaxed. Who knows I may end up taking the wedding of someone who met while on one of our supper dates.” For more phone 07810 821898, email fifithompson555@gmail.com