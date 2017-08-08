Muntons at Stowmarket appoints new deputy managing director

Have your say

Mark Tyldesley has joined Stowmarket malt manufacturer Muntons as deputy managing director.

Mr Tyldesley has had previous roles with international firms and was latterly as chief executive of Jeyes Group.

His role will include overseeing sales, product marketing and new product development.

He will also look after manufacturing, the quality assurance, environment and sustainability functions of the business.

Managing director Alan Ridealgh said: “We have every confidence that Mark will continue to build on the successes that Muntons has already achieved.”

Mr Tyldesley said: “I am delighted to have joined what is clearly a first class organisation with a strong and successful heritage and culture that has been established over its many decades.”