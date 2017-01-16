More than 200 business leaders told about benefits of Sizewell C plans

Representatives of about 250 Suffolk businesses turned out to hear how they could benefit from plans to create a new power station at Sizewell.

It is estimated that 25,000 jobs could be created during the peak construction phase of EDF Energy’s proposed power station.

Some 900 permanent roles will be needed once the station is producing energy.

Jim Crawford, Sizewell C project development director at EDF Energy, outlined to members of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce in Ipswich the next steps after the current consultation period ends on February 3.

He said: “The feedback from this stage will guide us toward shaping our plans ahead of a third stage of public consultation.”

Mr Crawford added: “Sizewell C will create jobs, skills, education and business opportunities and we are keen to make the most of these opportunities in Suffolk.”

John Dugmore, the chamber’s chief executive, said: “Suffolk Chamber has a close working relationship with EDF Energy and our belief is clear.

“The nuclear industry is good for Suffolk and good for businesses here in Suffolk.

“We have invested in a Sizewell C supply team to assist local businesses who want to take advantage of this once-in-a-generation opportunity.”

The Trinity Park event saw the relaunch of Suffolk Chamber’s Sizewell C Supply Chain website at wwww.sizewellcsupplychain.co.uk

The site aims to make it as easy for local companies to register their interest in providing goods and services to the Sizewell C project.

Mr Dugmore said: “I would urge every business in Suffolk to sign up to this Supply Chain website sooner rather than later.”