Mark makes his mark at storage firm

A Bacton based company which provides solutions for secure storage, shipping containers, steel cabins and modular buildings, has announced the appointment of its first commercial director.

Portable Space which operates from Red House Farm Business Units at Bacton, has promoted Mark Dolman to be its first commercial director.

Mark was previously the firm’s commercial manager having started with the company as hirefleet manager. He will be working to optimise new opportunities and to ensure sustainable growth, while maintaining a high standard of quality and service.

The company began in 2002 and in 2016 was named one of the Future50 most innovative companies in Norfolk and Suffolk.

Mark Black, managing director, said: “Mark’s promotion provides a firm foundation for our business development programme at an exciting time for the company. Whilst we are keen to grow in a sustainable and innovative way, it is also of paramount importance that our commitment to providing the highest standards of products and service to our customers continues.”

The company has 32 members of staff and provides services to sectors including education, construction, self-storage and the domesti8c market across the UK and internationally.

Last year the company celebrated a 31 per cent increase in turnover and the creation of more jobs.