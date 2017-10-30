Malthouse Security at Rickinghall helps out with pens and pencils for African schoolchildren

Security firm Malthouse Security based in Rickinghall is donating pencils and pencil cases to help African children access education.

The company has made the donation through School Aid, a not for profit organisation which works to improve educational opportunities for children in Africa.

Peter George, owner of Malthouse Security, said: “Hopefully, our donation will also raise awareness of the difficulties facing children in the African educational system and it will inspire others in Suffolk to get behind the School Aid organisation.”

School Aid is seeking more books for Africa.