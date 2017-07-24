Maison Bleue in Bury St Edmunds gets worldwide recognition for excellence

Have your say

Maison Bleue in Bury St Edmunds has scooped a trio of accolades recognising its unique culinary offer.

The Churchgate Street business has been named Worldwide Luxury Restaurant Award regional winner for Northern Europe.

This follows it being placed among Harden’s top 30 French restaurants in the UK, alongside Raymond Blanc’s Le Manoir aux Quat’ Saisons and Michel Roux’s Le Gavroche.

It was also named one of the best 15 French Eateries across the UK by Stylist Magazine.

Chef Patron Pascal Canevet said: “ We are overwhelmed and delighted.”

The Worldwide Luxury Restaurant Award was based on culinary excvellence and memorable experiences with outstanding atmosphere and service based on customer reviews.

Mark Cordell, chief executive of Ourburystedmunds business organisation said: “Maison Bleue is proudly flying the flag for Suffolk and thoroughly deserves worldwide recognition. They make an outstanding contribution to Bury St Edmunds’ diverse selection of independent eateries.”