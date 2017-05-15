Lovewell Blake celebrates its fifth anniversary in Bury St Edmunds

Regional accountancy firm Lovewell Blake is celebrating five years working in Bury St Edmunds.

The company, which offers accountancy and business advice and financial planning, opened its Bury office at the Hillside Business Park from scratch in 2012 and the business has grown to nine staff plus specialists hot desking fromn its other outlets in Norfolk, Cambridgeshire and Suffolk.

Managing partner Colin Fish, who often works from Bury, said: “We saw Bury St Edmunds as an attractive town in which to have a presence. We already had quite a few clients in the area which we were servicing from our Thetford office, but we saw Bury as a vibrant thriving place to do business.” The company has 10 offices in East Anglia.