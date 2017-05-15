Jeweller and sculpture team up in Lavenham High Street

Two artistic businesses have teamed up to showcase their talents in Lavenham High Street.

Jonathan Lambert Bespoke Jewellers and Kate Denton Fine Art are the latest addition to the picturesque village’s attractions.

They have joined together to display their unique creative skills at what was the former Wildlife Gallery.

Jonathan has a successful shop in Sudbury and this new venture provided an ideal opportunity to expand the business while Kate, whose Fine Art is based at Lavenham Hall Gallery, was looking for a suitable central presence.

Yasmin Lambert said: “We have been looking for somewhere in Lavenham for quite a while and when these premises came up we found a suitable partner in Kate Denton Fine Art.

“This was a great opportunity for us to expand the business and offer more for our customers.”

Anthony Faulkner, owner of Lavenham Hall Gallery and partner in the new venture, said: “Our gallery on the edge of the village is open by appointment and we have occasional shows.

“But we have a lot of people visit the village and don’t know our wonderful gallery and gardens are there.

“We wanted a window in the centre of Lavenham and we also hope this type of business will also encourage more people to come and spend time in the village.”

The shop is open every day except Wednesdays and can be found at 98-99 High Street, Lavenham.