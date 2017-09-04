Independent fuel distribution company Oil NRG expands into East Anglia with depot at Barnham

An independently owned fuel distributor has opened a new depot near Thetford with the creation of five new jobs.

Oil NRG, which is based in Hartlepool, has extended its distribution area into East Anglia with the facility at Barnham.

The depot is already fully manned and operational with more developments planned for the future, according to sales director Jeremy Royle.

“The new depot has led to the creation of five new jobs with Oil NRG, with further sales opportunities coming in the near future.

“With our new base in East Anglia, Oil NRG is the only independently-owned fuel supply and distribution business with a presence in the whole of the east and north of England, from the Thames to the Tweed. Oil NRG was incorporated in 2007 and is run by MD Roger Peart.