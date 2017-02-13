Howard Nurseries in Wortham recognise plantsman Andrew’s 25 years service

Plantsman Andrew Daniels has been recognised for 25 years with Howard Nurseries in Wortham.

Andrew was presented with a drawing of workers hoeing the iris fields by local artist Timothy Easton in recognition of his long service. He is featured in the pencil drawing.

The company which grows 150 acreas of herbaceaous perennials was begun by David Howard in 1969 with Nick Kooij. David becam,e sole owner in 1999 and has been joined by his daughter Chrisine in running the family business.

Around 12 members of staff have celebrated 25 years service with the company.

Chris said: “It’s nice to be able to recognise members of staff who have been with the company for such a long time and to recognise their hard work and contribution to the business.”

Andrew said: “I’ve always worked on local nurseries. I never wanted to do anything different. We work in groups of people and there’s a nice cameraderie. It’s almost family. I enjoy the annual cycle of things from splitting the plants to seeing the orders go out.”

The nursery , which employs 35 full time members of staff as well as seasonal workers, has been short listed for the Family Business of the Year awards in the East and East Anglia category. To vote for them go to http://www.familybusinessunited.com/resources/family-business-of-the-year-regions/east-anglia/

It was also a winner of the Bury Free Press Business Awards people development and green business categories in 2012.