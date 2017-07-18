Heritage Beauty celebrates its first year at Nowton Court

Two members of staff at a wellbeing and beauty centre who took over the business a year ago are celebrating 12 months of successful operation.

Lisa Eady and Rebecca Morgan took over the Heritage Beauty and Wellbeing Centre a year ago and this week celebrad their first year as Heritage Beauty based in the Manor House at Nowton Court Village.

Now with six therapists and two receptionists they have maintained their client base and are taking on new customers.

They also link up with GeeCol, the lymphodaema clinic which runs at the Mahor House.

There are aromatherapy, reflexologgy, Indian head massage and Hop ear candle treatments as well as a wide range of beauty treatments.

There is free parking and discounts for NHS staff annd the military. Contact them on 01284 846800.