Greener Growth’s pub project at The Tickell Arms launches more schemes to promote well-being

The transformation of a pub garden is the first corporate project to be undertaken by community interest company Greener Growth.

Set up by holistic expert Joannah Metcalfe, from Bury St Edmunds, the organisation, based in Hartest, aims to promote well being through growing your own food and greening your environment.

Joannah is now aiming to bring this ethos to schools in the Bury St Edmunds area. They are Westley School, Howard Primary, Riverwalk School and College, Hartest Primary and Sybil Andrews Academy.

The project at The Tickell Arms in Whittlesford, Cambridgeshire, has seen the pub garden transformed to provide fresh produce while Johanna also holds well-being sessions for staff, based on nutrition and stress relief.

Greener Growth also works with prisoners and ex offenders as well as undertaking private garden makeovers.

Joannah has 28 years experience in natural medicine helping people take back control of their health and well-being.

She said: “The focus on Greener Growth is very much on combating the stresses and strains we put ourselves under in our busy lives.

“We passionately believe that we can help by working with various communities - at work and at home - to grow food, enhance nature and enjoy wild places and green spaces.” Greener Growth is currently working at East Point Academy, Lowestoft and Cecil Gowing Infant School, Norwich and hopes to work with more businesses.