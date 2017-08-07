Greene King and The Prince’s Trust help young unemployed people gain a taste of hospitality

A group of unemployed young people have been gaining a taste of the hospitality industry through an innovative scheme run by Grenee King and The Prince’s Trust.

Running for just the last 15 months the scheme has supported 103 disadvantaged young people across the country through the Get into Hospitality programme.

A recent celebration was staged for 10 participants aged between 16 and 25 who spent three weeks learning about hospitality, including guest service, alcohol licensing laws and food preparation.

As well as classroom sessions they also gained skills through placements in Greene King pubs.

Rebekah Groenewald, who was based at The Tollgate in Bury St Edmunds and has since been offered a job by Greene King in the region, said: “I found out about the programme and thought this would get me going in the right direction. I’m so pleased I took part as I’ve had an amazing experience with Greene King and The Prince’s Trust. I’ve realised I am more confident than I thought I was.”

Rooney Anand, Greene King’s chief executive officer, said: “We are proud of the young people who have completed the course. They showed great courage to look into the scheme. For many of them this is an important step to get their first job in hospitality.”