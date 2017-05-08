Fornham St Genevieve business Bilco UK is part of three-way security offer

Fornham St Genevieve based company Bilco UK, which manufactures speciality access products including roof access hatches, ladders and smoke vents, has joined fellow specialists Howe Green in Ware to become part of home security expert ERA.

The larger organisation will provide a broader solution to security features for commercial premises and retail outlets covering a range of products from floor access hatches to window and door locks.

James Fisher managing director of Bilco UK takes on the additionalrole of MD at Howe Green.

He said: “I am excited that Bilco and Howe Green are now part of the ERA family. Our routes to market are different to ERA and we will operate as a standalone business. However there are obvious benefits to being part of a much larger organisation.

“The Bilco and Howe Green products are often specified in the same projects. We are both talking to architects, contractors and facilities managers.

“Being part of the same group means that we can offer those building service professionals an even better service.”

Bilco serves the commercial market with standard and bespoke access solutions, while Howe Green, aquired in March, provides a safe solution to accessing concealed services and recently provided floor access panels at Stansted Airport.

ERA is a specialist in the design and manufacture of window and door hardware and home security alarms.