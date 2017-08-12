Florist expands its business and opens on Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds

A floristry business has moved into Bury St Edmunds after it outgrew its village site.

The Flower Hut opened today on Angel Hill after running for four years in Botesdale.

Verity Marston and Terri Edwards found their business in the village’s Market Place going from strength to strength but needed more space to expand their offer.

They have now completely revamped the former shopmobility and police office next to the former borough offices on Angel Hill, creating a modern ‘on trend’ space.

The new shop, which champions British flowers, also offers a range of gifts including own-brand scented candles, cards made by Suffolk screen printers and designers, indoor and outdoor plants and plant pots and other gifts.

Verity said: “We are proudly independent and while we send flowers all over the country and all over the world we don’t belong to any relay service. We are just thrilled with our new venue. We had a lovely time in Botesdale with lots of support but we needed more space.”

They have also taken on an apprentice from Writtle College, Bex McClurkin.

As well as their online service they also provide wedding and corporate floristry. See www.theflowerhutflorist.co.uk