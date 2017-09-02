Felsham photographer Holly wins a place in finals of the UK Greetings Card Awards

Keen photographer Holly Auchincloss who started up her greetings card company just a couple of months ago has been shortlisted in the UK Greeting Card Awards, known as The Henries.

Wildcards began after Holly put up her photographs of African wildlife on Facebook and people asked if they could buy them.

But it was her Norfolk and Suffolk landscapes that qualified her for the finals which will be announced next month. Her pictures were selected from among 15,000 cards submitted.

Holly from Felsham uses British printers specialising in quality greeting cards and already they are on sale in Parsley Pot in Bury St Edmunds and Blue Dog gift shop in Clare and she is hoping to expand on this.

She said: “I love wildlife and have spent a lot of time in Africa photographing the wildlife.

“I was surprised to be a finalist. Out of 15,000 cards entered it’s quite an accolade and shows the cards are a good quality.

“I love the photographic process all the way through to when you get the cards back from printing.”

Holly uses Cannon photographic equipment and says her wildlife pictures owe a great deal to good quality guides in Africa who enable her to get close to the animals.