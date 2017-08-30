East of England Co-op Funeral Services opens a new branch in Stowmarket

The East of England Co-op Funeral Services is expanding its offer in Stowmarket with the opening of a new branch in the town.

The new Meredith Greengrass Funeral Services in Ipswich Street will complement the existing business in Marriotts Walk.

Chris Sparkes and Victoria Gwilliam are running the new branch which opened on August 24.

Chris, who has been a part of the East of England Co-op Funeral Services for eight years, said: “I am honoured to be given the opportunity to open a new branch. I love Stowmarket and am proud to be supporting the local people and the community I care about.”

Joining Chris is Victoria who has previously worked as a nurse caring for older people and those living with dementia.

Both branches will be open Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm.

Call 01449 709860.