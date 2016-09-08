Dragon’s Twitter boost for Bury St Edmunds’ small business owner

A Prince’s Trust supported Bury St Edmunds businesswoman has been championed by one of TV’s Dragon’s Den stars.

Lizzi Flaherty, who set up the award-winning Food! By Lizzi just three years ago, has been selected by retail entrepreneur Theo Paphitis for national recognition.

She was chosen by Theo as one of six to be championed as part of his Small Business Sunday campaign (#SBS) on the social media site Twitter.

It came after Lizzi had taken to Twitter to tweet Theo about her business cooking and selling vegetarian and vegan cuisine at local Farmers’ Markets and events.

Theo retweeted Lizzi’s message to his 502,000 followers.

As a result, the Food! By Lizzi Twitter account now has more than 100 new followers with Facebook and Instagram followers also rising.

Her business is also profiled on the #SBS website at www.theopaphitissbs.com that is exclusive to all Small Business Sunday winners.

Small Business Sunday was launched by Theo six years ago and has 1,700 winners and supports small businesses in the UK.

Lizzi said: “Food! By Lizzi is a micro food business in the heart of East Anglia so to be noticed by someone like Theo Paphitis is absolutely amazing.

“I will always shout from the roof tops about my yummy vegetarian and vegan food especially since making the decision to turn the business fully vegan but it can be tough trying to be heard sometimes.

“Theo has recognised the hard work and helped spread the word about what I do to his following.”

Mr Paphitis, said: “I wish Food! By Lizzi every success.

“We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight how important it is to support our small businesses in the UK.

“My vision is everyone who has ever won an #SBS retweet from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings. The website and Shop #SBS will profile to the winners.”

Anyone looking for a retweet from Theo should tweet him about their business on Sunday between 5pm and 7.30pm using the hashtag #SBS.