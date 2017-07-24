Denny Bros in Bury St Edmunds unveils new artwork at its headquarters and helps out charity Suffolk Mind

Two unique pieces of art on display at the headquarters of Denny Bros in Kempson Way, Bury St Edmunds, have been supporting mental health charity Suffolk Mind.

The specialist print company commissioned artist/musician Kate Jackson to produce artwork to decorate two walls of its entrance hallway.

One is a unique interpretation of the Denny Bros building entitled Sunrise over Denny Bros while the other illustrates the company’s printing process and is called CMYK YMCK.

Graham Denny, managing director of Denny Bros, said: “We have been wanting some relevant artworks to greet people as they arrive at Denny Bros as we have a lot of visitors to our site.

“The art has been very well received and our marketing team has now commissioned Kate for another project helping to design an exhibition stand.”

The Bury St Edmunds artist said: “I wanted to produce something that would allow people to see an industrial building in a different way.”

The company has made a £2,000 donation to Suffolk Mind, a charity which Kate has supported after her friend John Holmes died following a long history of mental illness.

Mr Denny said: “As a company we are acutely aware that there can be a lack of suitable resources for those needing support for mental health issues. We were keen to do a small bit to help.”