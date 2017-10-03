Cotton car restoration company GTB Restorations gains a top place at Warren Classic and Supercar Show

A Cotton based company which restores classic luxury cars has taken a 1st class win in the Warren Classic and Supercar Show.

GTB Restorations won the Ferrari Grand Touring category after restoring an original 250 PF, one of only 351 cars of its kind.

Restoration work included a full engine, gearbox and back axle, new brakes, suspension and instruments plus restoration of the Pinin Farina body and a new leather interio.

Mike Withers from GTB said: We are delighted with this fabulous recognition for what is a seriously deserving car. It is a real beauty.”

The company was founded by Chris Withers and restores Italian classics such as Ferrari, Lamborginin, Alfa Romeo and Maseratic cars.

Mike said of the restoration work : “It has been a particularly challenging project, much of the major components of the car were there, however it quickly became clear whilst stripping all the components from the car that it had received some poor repairs earlier.

“It is great to know we have the skills and facilities to save important Ferrari history,”

The Warren Classic and Supercar Show featured around 125 of the world’s most special classic cars on what is Ferrari’s 70th anniversary year.