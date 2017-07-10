‘Cheers’ to new restaurant in Bury St Edmunds

A couple who brought their own authentic cuisine to Thetford have opened their second restaurant in Bury St Edmunds.

Cheers on Angel Hill opened last Thursday and marks the success story of hard work and entrepreneurship by Andrea and Mario Marinho.

Andrea is from Brazil and Mario from Portugal and between them they have created and grown their own brand of dining.

Opening in 2008 they started with 35 covers in a small room in White Hart Street and spent two to three years of hard work in austere times.

In 2010, Mario came up with the idea of providing a traditional Brazilian dish where steak is cooked at your table on a very hot stone.

In 2011, they opened up an extension at the rear of the restaurant to double the covers and two years ago opened on the top floor, taking the business to 110 covers with 15 staff. The Bury restaurant seats a further 70.

Part of their success is their set menu which offers all you can eat and drink at a reasonable price with Sangria and red and white wine included.

Andrea said: “We had three years of really hard work but we finally got there and are really proud to open in Bury.

“It was very emotional after all we have been through and to open our second branch is amazing.”