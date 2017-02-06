Center Parcs received top scoring for excellent service from Quality in Tourism, previously Visit England

Center Parcs, the shortbreak holiday provider, has retained its five star status from Quality in Tourism, previously Visit England.

The company, which runs a holiday centre at Elveden achieved an average score of 92 per cent with assessors praising its high standard of presentation and service throughout.

The organisation also maintained its Hospitality Assured standards which recognise exceptional service and guest care.

Paul Kent, Center Parcs operations and development director, said: “The recognition is testament to everyone who works hard to deliver excellent service to our guests.”